Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has made a big claim about a potential Kylian Mbappe transfer to Anfield.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is one of the finest players in the world, but Warnock no longer sees much reason for elite talents like him to not want to come to Liverpool.

The Reds have improved hugely under current manager Jurgen Klopp, and Warnock seems to think this could genuinely give the club hope of luring talent like this.

There has been some talk of Mbappe being a long-term target for Liverpool, and that speculation will only have been fuelled now after Warnock’s message that there’s not necessarily any good reason to pick Real Madrid or Barcelona over LFC right now.

He said: “Would Mbappe go to Liverpool? You know what, why wouldn’t he come? Why wouldn’t he want to play against the best players in the Premier League and really test himself?

“I think the one problem we face over here with players like that is they often feel like they can only win the Ballon d’Or if they go to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“Why can’t there be a shift? Why can’t there be a Premier League team who dominates Europe for a number of years?

“He is obviously a player who you would love to see in the Premier League. I would love to see him at Liverpool. Whether it will happen or not, I’m not so sure. That’s only something he would answer.

“It will also depend on the form of Barcelona and Real Madrid. If he feels that those sides are not close to winning the Champions League, then maybe that’s something he might look at.”