Liverpool could land £80million cash boost from Amazon deal

Liverpool could reportedly be set to land a huge cash boost of as much as £80million thanks to the latest Amazon TV deal with the Premier League.

According to the Liverpool Echo, this would see the Reds and other clubs who finish in the top six throughout the duration of this deal earn more money than the rest of the division.

This is good news for LFC as they’re sure to continue to be strong enough to stay in the top six for the time being, as Jurgen Klopp looks increasingly likely to finally win the title this season.

Klopp also got Liverpool to second place last season, and fourth place the two years prior to that.

The Merseyside Derby against Everton this week will be one of the first Premier League matches to be broadcast on Amazon, and Liverpool will be hoping for yet another win to cement their position at the top of the table.

The European Champions are currently eight points clear of second-placed Leicester City, but perhaps more crucially sit a whole eleven points ahead of last season’s champions Manchester City, who will probably pose more of a threat over the course of this campaign than Brendan Rodgers’ over-achieving side.