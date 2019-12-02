According to Mirror Football via Turkish Newspaper Star, Liverpool sent scouts to watch Ugurcan Cakir in action for Trabzonspor against Turkish giants Galatasaray last weekend.

Cakir was moments away from keeping a clean sheet, but a last-minute equaliser stunted the ace’s hopes of a shutout.

Mirror Football add that the Reds could dace fierce competition from Italian giants Juventus for the Turkish star’s signature. Star also believe that Red Bull Leipzig are interested in the stopper.

Italian outlet Calciomercato recently reported that 23-year-old stopper was valued at €20m (£17.1m).

Could the Reds be accelerating their hunt for a new backup goalkeeper after Adrian’s struggles since joining the Merseyside outfit.

In this weekend’s clash against Brighton the Spaniard was caught off guard by Lewis Dunk’s quick-thinking free-kick.

Cakir has won two caps for Turkey’s senior team and it looks like the 23-year-old is being groomed to become the country’s man between the sticks for many years to come.

Cakir has shown that he’s one of the Super Lig’s top stoppers this season, it’s not surprising to see the ace linked with a move to a top club.

At just 23 years of age, Cakir would also have plenty of time to improve in Merseyside – even if he’s limited to a bit-part role as Alisson’s backup.