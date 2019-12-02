Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly considering his future ahead of next summer and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on a transfer.

The Egypt international has been a sensational performer for much of his career at Anfield, and Liverpool could surely expect a big fee if they were to let him go any time soon.

According to Don Balon, PSG are way of potentially losing Neymar or Kylian Mbappe next summer, and would be willing to pay as much as £136million to bring in Salah as a replacement.

This will not make Reds fans too happy, but it may well be that they already have a replacement in mind in the form of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

As shown in the tweet below, Jan Aage Fjortoft has today claimed LFC are the favourites to sign the exciting young England international.

From a very good source in Germany: Klopp and Liverpool favorite to get Dortmund-player Sancho. Sancho wants to leave the club already in January — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) December 2, 2019

While there doesn’t currently seem an obvious need to sign Sancho, that would undoubtedly change if Salah were to leave in the near future.

Don Balon suggest Salah would like a new challenge after three seasons in the Premier League, and one imagines if Liverpool had Sancho wrapped up, they could see it as good business to cash in on their star forward.

PSG have signed a number of the best players in the world in recent years and Salah would be another exciting purchase for the wealthy French giants.