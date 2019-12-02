West Brom will be hoping to climb back up to top spot in the Championship when they travel to Preston tonight. Here’s how to watch the football from Deepdale. Kick off is at 19:45.

How Can I Watch Preston v West Brom Live Streaming

What Channel is the Preston v West Bromwich Match on?

The match can be watched with Sky Sports or Bet365 online. The action kicks off at 19:45 from Deepdale.

Where is the Preston v West Brom game being played?

The match is being played at Deepdale Stadium, Preston, Lancashire

Is Preston v West Brom on Sky?

The match is shown live on Sky from 19:45 tonight.

The Baggies, unbeaten in eight games, slipped down to second after Leeds put four past struggling Middlesbrough at the weekend, but Slaven Bilic knows his side will reinstate their two point lead with a fifth win on the bounce.

Preston, though, will be no pushovers. Sitting sixth and eight points off Monday’s opponents North End have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far. That said, they‘ve lost their last two outings on the road, but on home soil they’re a different team entirely. Only Leeds and Bristol City have left Deepdale with something and even then it was a solitary point apiece.

Goals should be guaranteed. Preston and West Brom are the league’s highest scorers bagging 66 goals between them already this season and the two sides played out back to back five goal thrillers in last season’s two encounters. It’s 5/1 for over 4.5 goals on Monday.

With 9 goals to his name Daniel Johnson has bagged almost a third of Preston’s goals this season. He’s 13/5 to reach double figures for the season by scoring anytime.

West Brom’s goals have been shared out throughout the team. Phillips has six, Robson-Kanu five, Austin four, even Jake Livermore has two. Simply put, they’re a threat from all over the pitch. Charlie Austin has two goals in in his last two appearances and he’s 11/2 to open the scoring.

North End are prolific at home scoring 3 or more goals in four of their last five games at Deepdale and they’re 11/2 to score over 2.5 goals against the Baggies.

Despite being unbeaten on home soil this season Preston are 23/10 to claim another victory under the Deepdale floodlights, the draw is available at 5/2 – that’s very tempting – and West Brom are 5/4 to leave Lancashire with all three points.

