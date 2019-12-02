Liverpool legend John Barnes has surprisingly tipped former Reds manager Rafael Benitez to take the Everton job if he’s offered it.

The Spanish tactician is something of a legend at Anfield for guiding the club to a surprise Champions League final victory back in 2005.

However, he’s since gone on to manage Chelsea and Newcastle in the Premier League as well, though he’s now out in China with Dalian Yifang.

It remains to be seen if Benitez could be set for another stint in England, but Barnes thinks he’d take the Everton job.

This would not be too popular with Liverpool fans, but the Toffees certainly look like they could do with the change after a poor start to the season under Marco Silva.

“I could see Benitez going to Everton,” Barnes said.

“Benitez is coming from China, Mauricio Pochettino is in a different position to Benitez.

“I think Benitez would take Everton, I think he would. Everton need someone to stabilise the club.”

Liverpool may also see another of their former managers take charge of a rival soon as Brendan Rodgers continues to be linked with Arsenal.