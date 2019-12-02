Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to join the running for the potential transfer of exciting Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been mentioned as among the 16-year-old forward’s suitors, but it now looks like Liverpool also want to try to add him to their stock of promising young players, according to 90min.

The Reds have done well in recent times to snap up the likes of Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg as Jurgen Klopp builds for the future at Anfield.

Cherki could be another superb addition at Liverpool, with the talented teenager already making his first-team debut for Lyon and looking a cut above his peers in the UEFA Youth League, playing in a variety of roles across the front three.

90min add that Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is now aware he’s fighting a losing battle to keep Cherki and could therefore sanction a sale this January.

Liverpool have had their troubles negotiating with Lyon in the past, having notably failed to sign Nabil Fekir from the Ligue 1 giants, as noted by 90min.

The report adds that a number of other top European clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus could also be ready to pounce for the young Frenchman.

Still, both LFC and United could be tempting moves for a young player of this calibre as they both have a history of handing opportunities to youth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with building a new generation at Old Trafford, though one has to wonder if he’d get the time to see them all come through as his side continues to struggle – and that lack of stability could surely see Liverpool emerge as favourites over their rivals for this deal.