Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale to be BANNED from playing golf by Wales

According to the Times (subscription required), Wales manager Ryan Giggs is set to prevent Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale from playing golf during the Dragons’ Euro 2020 campaign.

The Times report that Manchester United legend Giggs is concerned that the swinging of golf clubs could potentially lead to Bale triggering one of the recurring muscle injuries that has impacted his career.

Bale recently hit the headlines by brandishing a banner with his Welsh teammates that jokes about his love for golf after suggestions that he prioritises the calculated sport over his job.

The Times add that Bale often plays rounds of golf with Crystal Palace stopper Wayne Hennessey and Juventus star Aaron Ramsey on days off during international duty.

The Welsh Football Association’s chief executive, Jonathan Ford is also quoted by the Times as suggesting that “You can’t be in a situation where you have players risking their fitness by playing golf.”

It seems as though all the talk around Bale over the last month has actually been around golf – rather than football.

What is more important, ensuring that Bale is happy whilst he’s representing his country or preventing the attacker from suffering a potential injury that would seriously dent Wales’ hopes of success next summer?