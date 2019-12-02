Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has bizarrely hit out at new Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg.

The Swede took charge of his first game with the Gunners in Sunday’s 2-2 draw away to Norwich City, but it wasn’t so much the performance that caught Scholes’ eye.

The former Red Devils midfielder bizarrely suggested Ljungberg didn’t show enough pride on his first day in the job as he criticised his choice of clothing.

“You would think he’d be out in a suit to show a bit of proudness that he took the job,” Scholes said, as quoted by the Express.

“To me that’s a great start – shirt and tie to show some discipline.”

As many are pointing out on social media, Scholes is a bit of a hypocrite on this matter, as it happens.

The former England international may have his views on wearing a suit when you start with your new club, but he didn’t in his first match with Oldham…