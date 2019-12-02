Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the performance of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish in yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Grealish scored a superb goal for Villa against Man Utd to stun the home crowd, and this comes amid transfer speculation linking him with the Red Devils.

ESPN have claimed the 24-year-old is on United’s radar at the moment, along with Villa team-mate John McGinn, and it seems he certainly impressed Solskjaer with a fine performance in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer did not want to be drawn too much into discussing his transfer plans, but did praise the performance of Grealish, which suggests there may well be something to the rumours.

“I can’t talk too much about other teams’ players if they are Man United calibre or targets,” the Norwegian is quoted by the Metro.

“But fantastic goal. I think he’s hit one of those corners that I’ve hit a couple of times.

“It was a great finish but then again we should defend better and show him down the left.

“But what a goal and he played a good game, definitely.”

There does look like there could be room in this MUFC squad for more flair and creativity, with Grealish looking like he could be an upgrade on struggling attackers like Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in that area of the pitch.

Villa, however, will surely do all they can to keep this long-serving player who’s become so important for them in recent years.