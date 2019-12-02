Video: Tottenham’s classy gesture as ball boy treated to meeting with Jose Mourinho and entire Spurs squad

Tottenham showed their class by treating their heroic ball boy to a meeting with Jose Mourinho and the entire Spurs squad.

Callum Hynes became a surprise hero for Tottenham in their Champions League win over Olympiacos as he kept play moving quickly by passing the ball to Serge Aurier, whose throw found Lucas Moura, who eventually crossed for Harry Kane to score.

"It was so surreal to be with all my idols, my heroes!" An unforgettable day for our ball boy Callum Hynes!

Mourinho thanked Callum moments after the goal, and he was then treated to lunch in the players’ canteen, as shown in the video above.

What a lovely story and classy gesture by the north London club, who really do seem to have turned a corner under Mourinho with a lift in mood and performances.