What Ben Chilwell told Liverpool’s Andy Robertson at Alexander-Arnold’s birthday

Writing in the Players’ Tribune, Leicester City star Ben Chilwell opened up on his admiration for Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

The England international praised the Scotsman when he attended Trent Alexander-Arnold’s birthday dinner back in October.

Chilwell believes that himself and Robertson are quite similar, adding that he looks at a ‘guy like Andy’ when he considers the possibility of becoming of the ‘best’ left-back in the world.

The 22-year-old Foxes star also admitted that his career has taken a similar path to Robertson’s, revealing that he also ‘almost quit’ football just like the Scotsman.

Chilwell has won 11 caps for the England team, the youngster has firmly established the left-back position as his own.

He’s blown the likes of Danny Rose and Luke Shaw out of the water in his battle to make the starting spot his own.

Here’s what Chilwell said to Robertson at Alexander-Arnold’s birthday bash:

“I had a good chat with him a few months back at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s birthday dinner,”

“I spoke with Andy for a fair bit and I told him he’s class and whatnot and he said the same to me.”

“It was really cool to chat with him and just sort of pick his brain for a bit about football, it meant a lot to me.”

Chilwell and Robertson are certainly the best two left-backs in the Premier League right now.

Robertson has actually proved himself as one of the world’s best over the last year and Chilwell looks to be on the same path to superstardom.