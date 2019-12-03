AC Milan are reportedly encountering troubles in talks over a possible reunion with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window.

The 38-year-old enjoyed a successful two-year spell with the Italian giants between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 goals in 85 games as he led their charge to their last Serie A title in 2011.

Stints with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy have since followed, but a return to San Siro could be a possibility when his contract with Galaxy expires at the end of the month.

However, as reported by MilanNews, via Sky Sport Italia, it has been suggested that Ibrahimovic has changed some of the initial requests he made over his possible contract.

It’s noted that the length of the deal coupled with his salary could now be issues, and given those are two crucial factors in any agreement but particularly for a soon-to-be free agent, time will tell if the two parties are able to reach a compromise or not.

Milan are currently languishing in 11th place in the Serie A table after 14 games as they sit 11 points adrift of the top four as they hope to secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

A major issue in their campaign thus far has been the lack of goals in the team, as they’ve managed just 13 in those 14 outings, giving them the second worst goalscoring record of the top 15 sides in the standings.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why they would be interested in a swoop for Ibrahimovic to add experience and quality up top, but based on the report above, time will tell if the touted issues over a possible agreement can be ironed out ahead of the January transfer window.