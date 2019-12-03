Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly indicated at a preference between Manchester United and Arsenal as he eyes up his next job.

The Italian tactician was a big success at Juventus before leaving at the end of last season, and has also previously won major honours at AC Milan.

Allegri was recently linked with Arsenal, though The Athletic claim he has major reservations about taking the job due to the quality of the squad at the Emirates Stadium.

By contrast, the Transfer Window Podcast states that Allegri is very interested in possibly taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd.

It’s claimed the 52-year-old views the Red Devils as the ideal next big job for him, though one has to question his logic here.

While United may be a slightly bigger name than Arsenal, they don’t look in a better shape at the moment by any stretch of the imagination, despite spending a great deal more on transfers in recent times.

There seems to be no direction at Old Trafford at the moment, and Allegri would probably do well to stay away from both clubs in their current states.

It might also be fair to say that fans of both United and Arsenal might feel Allegri’s style of football isn’t ideal for them and their attacking traditions anyway.