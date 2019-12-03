Arsenal legend David Seaman says he’s convinced the players at the club would welcome former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

The former goalkeeper believes most of this squad would be happy to have Pochettino come in as the replacement for Unai Emery, who was sacked following a 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League last week.

Pochettino is available after recently being sacked himself after a poor start to the season with Spurs, though he remains highly rated for the fine work he did at the club for over five years.

It remains to be seen if the Argentine will be back in work so soon after leaving Tottenham, and it would be even more intriguing to see if he’d accept the controversial offer to take over at Spurs’ bitter north London rivals.

As far as Arsenal’s players are concerned, however, Seaman does not foresee there being an issue on that front.

“Yeah I’ve seen a lot of the people that have been mentioned and I was hoping someone like Patrick Vieira might get a chance of being in there,” Seaman told talkSPORT.

“But it doesn’t look like that would happen.

“But the name that I keep going back to now is Poch!

“If you asked the players if they would take him now and I bet you a good 90% of them would say yes.”