Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg has responded to a dig from pundit Paul Scholes over not wearing a suit for his first game in charge of the club.

The Swede got off to a tricky start with the Gunners as they drew 2-2 at Norwich City at the weekend, but Scholes had a slightly bizarre criticism to make, and it didn’t relate to the team’s performance.

"The suit was at the dry cleaners…" ? Freddie Ljungberg responds to Paul Scholes who questioned his attire during Arsenal's draw with Norwich! More: https://t.co/zSi5s3QCMp pic.twitter.com/mcVaEv4bEE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2019

Scholes was quoted by the Express and others as hitting out at Ljungberg for not showing more pride by wearing a suit for his first game as Arsenal boss, but the 42-year-old rather laughed it off in the video clip above.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Ljungberg said his suit was at at the dry cleaners and that he’ll decide what he wears on matchday.