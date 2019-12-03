Video: Arsenal players slammed for IGNORING young Gunners fan

A number of Arsenal stars have been slammed by a high-profile Gunners supporter on Twitter for ignoring a young fan before the Norwich City game.

Watch the video below as a kid with an Arsenal shirt waits near the dressing room to meet his heroes, with none of them appearing to even notice him.

I really feel sad for this young fella. To @Aubameyang7, @MesutOzil1088, @LacazetteAlex, @MustafiOfficial, @CalumChambers95, How about you invite this mascot to our next home game and give him a signed shirt. pic.twitter.com/opSaIokdaH — WelBeast (@WelBeast) December 3, 2019

WelBeast slams the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette for snubbing the young fan, and urge them to find him and give him a signed shirt.

Arsenal went on to draw 2-2 away to Norwich and the mood inside the club clearly doesn’t look too good right now.