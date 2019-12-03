Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has reportedly been in London to hold talks with Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin and his agent.

The Spain international started his career at Barca and could now be being lined up for a move back to the Nou Camp, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that Bellerin is unsettled at Arsenal and this is hardly surprising given the Gunners’ poor form this season that led to Unai Emery being sacked last week.

Things don’t look like improving any time soon with the squad in such a dire state, and Don Balon claim Barcelona want Bellerin and that a deal could be done for around £34million.

That could end up being a bargain for a fine player who may still have his best years ahead of him.

Despite some recent injury troubles, Bellerin has generally shone in his time at Arsenal and could be ideally suited to the Barca style of play.

The Catalan giants never really replaced the attacking threat of Dani Alves at right-back, and Bellerin may well be an affordable solution to that problem.