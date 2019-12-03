AC Milan have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the January transfer window signing of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

The France international is out of favour in Frank Lampard’s first-team plans at the moment and wants out of Stamford Bridge this winter, according to Calciomercato.

This could see Milan land Giroud, though the report also states the Italian giants could look to re-sign their former star Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a short-term fix up front.

The veteran Swede is available after recently leaving LA Galaxy, and it could be that he still has it in him to play at the highest level.

Still, Giroud might be a less risky option, with the former Arsenal man surely itching to play regularly and show what he can do in order to cement his place in the French national squad for Euro 2020 next summer.

Lampard has tended to favour Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi ahead of Giroud so far this season, so it makes sense that the 33-year-old may now think it’s time to move on.

Giroud has had a fine Premier League career with both Chelsea and Arsenal, and also looks ideally suited to the slightly slower pace of Serie A at this stage in his career.