Juventus have reportedly started talks with forward Paulo Dybala after a contract renewal which could see him commit until 2024.

The 26-year-old made a slow start to the campaign as he found himself on the bench for the first few games in Serie A and the Champions League.

With that came doubts over his ability to fit into new coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans after his arrival over the summer, but Dybala has responded to those question marks and has established himself as a key figure in the side again.

The Argentine international now has seven goals and four assists in 17 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions, and speculation now suggests that he could extend his stay in Turin.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, via Sky Sport Italia, contacts are already underway between the two respective parties to try and reach an agreement on a deal that would run until 2024.

It’s added that given Dybala’s image rights are run by a third party, that could complicate matters and drag out talks longer than usual, but ultimately the report has a relatively positive tone in terms of Dybala putting pen to paper.

Naturally, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not it becomes official, but the talented forward has been such a pivotal figure for Juventus in recent years and still has his peak years ahead of him which would mean agreeing on a deal would surely be the smart move from the Bianconeri.

Dybala joined Juventus in 2015 from Palermo, and has gone on to score 85 goals in 199 appearances for the club.

In that time, he has won four Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and two Italian Super Cups. In turn, he may well be around for a while longer to try and add to that collection, although rivals Inter are looking to dethrone Juve this season as they hold a one-point lead at the top of the table after 14 games.