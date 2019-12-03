Former Arsenal right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has opened up on his time at the club after leaving on a free transfer at the end of last season.

The veteran Swiss defender, now with Bundesliga club Augsburg, spent just one season at the Emirates Stadium, and didn’t have the best time as he failed to play regularly and formed part of the side that missed out on a top four spot and lost the Europa League final under Unai Emery.

Emery got off to a poor start to this season with Arsenal as well, and was sacked last week after his team lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Gunners legend Freddie Ljungberg has been placed in charge on a temporary basis as the club continue to be linked with some big managerial names by the Daily Mirror and others.

Lichtsteiner, speaking to i News, has warned Ljungberg and whoever succeeds him about the lack of experience in this Arsenal squad, and also explained where he felt it went wrong for Emery in his brief time in north London.