Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of his squad and is boosted by the news that there are no fresh injury issues ahead of facing Everton.

The Merseyside giants sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after 14 games, while they face a crunch clash in the Champions League next week and a hectic schedule through December.

In turn, the last thing that Klopp needs at this stage is injury blows, but fortunately for Liverpool, the German tactician has confirmed that there are no new issues in his squad aside from long-term absentee Joel Matip, which will be music to the ears of all concerned.

“Joel needs a bit more time, it’s healing but it’s not exactly how we wished for,” Klopp said, as per the club’s official site. “It needs a bit more time, so that will take a while.

“The rest are fit. The long-term injuries not in, but all the others are fit and available.”

Liverpool are set to play at least eight games this month, which includes a trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup, and so they will need all the depth that they have in the squad to compete on multiple fronts and rest key players where possible.

With that in mind, that makes Klopp’s update all the more crucial, and he’ll hope it stays that way in the coming weeks as they look to stay on track.

This could ultimately be the biggest test of their title credentials this season, as if they are able to come through December with a lead in tact and with no long-term injury problems, they will surely feel increasingly confident about their chances of taking the league crown from Man City this year.