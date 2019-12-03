Man City have reportedly joined the transfer battle for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has also been paired with an interest from Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form so far this season as he’s scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Having struck up a dangerous partnership with Romelu Lukaku, the pair have led Inter’s charge as they sit top of the Serie A table after 14 games and face a crunch clash next week which could see them advance to the Champions League knockout stage.

Perhaps a concern for Inter though is that it’s suggested that Martinez’s impressive form could be attracting interest from elsewhere.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, it’s claimed that Man City have now joined Barcelona in holding an interest in the Argentine international, with Pep Guardiola said to potentially see him as a long-term alternative to Sergio Aguero.

The City talisman has shown so far this season that he is far from done as he’s bagged 13 goals and two assists in 16 outings.

However, he does turn 32 next year, and so Man City could be looking at the bigger picture and want to bring in a long-term replacement for their frontman while also adding quality to rival him for a starting berth immediately.

Martinez would seemingly tick all the right boxes in that case, but firstly it remains to be seen whether or not Inter can be persuaded to part company with their prized asset, and if so, whether or not Man City can beat Barcelona to his signing if the Catalan giants are prepared to launch a bid.

Meanwhile, City have more pressing issues to contend with as they look to close the gap on rivals Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table as they try to defend their league crown this season.