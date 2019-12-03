Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to consider dropping defender Victor Lindelof for this week’s game against Tottenham.

The Red Devils host Spurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday night and look in urgent need of a big result after some poor recent performances that have seen them drop points against Sheffield United and Aston Villa.

According to the Metro, Solskjaer could axe Lindelof from his starting line up as it’s widely felt that the Sweden international has suffered an alarming drop in form recently.

The report goes on to say that Solskjaer’s coaching staff feel Lindelof may be resting on his laurels somewhat after recently signing a new long-term contract earlier this season.

The 25-year-old had looked a much-improved performer for Man Utd, but it’s fair to say he’s not really been able to keep that run of form going.

It could now be the right decision to give him a little wake-up call, and MUFC fans will hope their defence can look a little more reliable against Spurs than it has done in recent matches.