Manchester United reportedly look set to receive an improved transfer bid for in-form defender Chris Smalling as he impresses out on loan at Roma.

The Serie A giants could do well to keep Smalling beyond his loan spell, and it seems they are now working to secure his signature on a permanent deal.

According to Il Romanista, Roma chiefs have discussed lodging a fresh and improved bid in the next few days for Smalling, who struggled towards the end of his time at United.

Still, one wonders if the Red Devils should now consider keeping hold of the 30-year-old, who is surely a superior option to the likes of Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo or Eric Bailly.

That said, after having so long to prove himself at Man Utd, it makes sense that his chance at Old Trafford may now have gone.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however, as he’s far from the only talented player to recently struggle in this United set-up.

Smalling has revived his career at Roma, just as Romelu Lukaku has at Inter Milan this season, and the likes of Memphis Depay and Angel Di Maria have done with Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

It is sure to be frustrating for MUFC supporters, however, to see them repeatedly fail to get the best out of players who then go on to shine elsewhere.