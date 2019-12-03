Man Utd have been short of quality in midfield so far this season, but two names have been touted to address the problem moving forward.

The Red Devils are having another disappointing campaign thus far, as after 14 games they sit down in ninth place in the Premier League with just four wins.

In turn, the pressure will surely be building on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he can’t turn their form around as they are running the risk of slipping out of contention for a top-four finish this year.

Reinforcements are undoubtedly needed at Old Trafford given that they allowed the likes of Ander Herrera, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to all leave this past summer, without really bringing in experienced and established options to replace them.

That is arguably a major factor behind their struggles this season, and so Man Utd fans will perhaps be hoping that their concerns are addressed sooner rather than later.

According to Fichajes.com, as reported by Calciomercato, it’s been suggested that not only is Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal on the United transfer radar, but so is Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, who the Red Devils had a close look at over the weekend in their 2-2 draw with Dean Smith’s men.

Grealish scored a stunning goal to break the deadlock as he continues to play a crucial role for Villa, and given he has flourished in a more advanced role on the left wing this season, he might not be a midfield solution as such.

It’s difficult to see Villa even entertaining offers in January though as Grealish will remain integral to their bid to avoid relegation back to the Championship, but perhaps Vidal would be a more realistic target in the more immediate future.

The 32-year-old Chilean international has been limited to 14 appearances so far this season, with the majority of those outings coming off the bench. In turn, perhaps a move to England to secure a more prominent role and add some steeliness and solidity to United’s midfield could be an appealing option in January.