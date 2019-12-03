Manchester United welcome Jose Mourinho back to Old Trafford this Wednesday night for what promises to be an intriguing Premier League clash against Tottenham.

It’s surreal to think that when these two teams last met at Old Trafford, Mourinho was still in charge of Man Utd and saw his side beaten 3-0 by Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs.

At the time, it looked certain that Mourinho was edging closer to the sack at United, with Pochettino perhaps showing he was the ideal replacement.

Fast forward just over a year later and the Portuguese tactician has ended up replacing Pochettino at Spurs after their poor start to the season.

And better yet, the Special One looks in a genuinely strong position to get Tottenham to win away to the Red Devils again – and this time put his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under huge pressure after another bad start to this campaign.

That’s the Premier League for you – at times it feels almost like it might be easier trying to predict what won’t happen (known as lay betting) rather than what will.

Mourinho has won three out of three since taking over at Tottenham, and looks a new man after such a dismal spell at MUFC and a difficult end to his second stint at Chelsea as well.

You wouldn’t put it past him to now mastermind something against his old club, with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min firing once again.

That said, THFC won’t have the help of the ball boys this time after some fine work from Callum Hynes at their ground in their 4-2 Champions League win over Olympiacos.

But in general, this Spurs side looks a lot stronger than whatever Solskjaer is likely to be able to put out, with a combination of injuries and a poor summer in the transfer market really hurting the Norwegian.

Paul Pogba has been a big miss for United in recent times, and speculation over his future won’t be helping matters off the pitch either.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial just aren’t doing the business after being required to step up following the summer departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Daniel James has, in fairness, looked a quality signing on the cheap, but we’re yet to see any sign of the Manchester giants getting a return on the £130million they invested in Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Maguire’s recent form has been a particular worry and one imagines the likes of Kane, Alli and Son will be licking their lips at the prospect of targeting him in this game.

Who knows? If Mourinho can get his revenge this Wednesday night, it might be this result that actually finally leads to Pochettino taking the reins at Old Trafford.