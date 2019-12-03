Arsenal to decide from 12 potential managerial candidates to replace Unai Emery

Arsenal have reportedly got a list of around 12 managers to assess as they look to hire a replacement for Unai Emery.

Although not every one of the 12 names is listed in this report from the Daily Mirror, the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri and Brendan Rodgers are mentioned as among the candidates to take charge of the Gunners.

Also in the frame could be the likes of Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo, but it seems at this stage that Arsenal are not a great deal closer to narrowing down their search.

Fans will no doubt want the situation sorted quickly after an unconvincing start by the inexperienced Freddie Ljungberg as caretaker boss, though it’s also crucial the club gets this big decision right.

Emery was sacked last week after long looking the wrong choice to come in and replace the legendary Arsene Wenger, and Arsenal surely can’t afford to get this wrong again.

Pochettino perhaps seems the best choice after his recent sacking from Tottenham, with the Argentine one of the few big names in management who’s actually available straight away.

That said, his connections with AFC’s rivals Spurs could be a stumbling block, as could the fact that he may well feel confident of landing a bigger job if he waits a little longer.

Allegri is also available now after leaving Juventus in the summer, but much of his experience and success comes from his time in Turin, where he was working under far more favourable circumstances than he’d enjoy at the Emirates Stadium.