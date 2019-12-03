Menu

‘Pathetic’ – These fans react to Klopp’s major claim on Van Dijk after Ballon d’Or ceremony

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sparked some serious debate after claiming that Virgil van Dijk’s solid season was the most ‘impressive’ campaign he’d seen by a defender ‘ever’.

Van Dijk has transformed Liverpool’s defence since his marquee arrival from Southampton. The Dutchman was integral in helping the Reds to two consecutive Champions League finals.

The 28-year-old finished second in the Ballon d’Or rankings last night. Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was awarded the prestigious trophy for the sixth time in his career.

Take a look at what Klopp had to say on the Dutchman, courtesy of Telegraph reporter Chris Bascombe:

There’s no doubting that Van Dijk was formidable at the back last season, however these fans think that Klopp’s apparent claim that it was the ‘most impressive season ever’ from a defender is outlandish.

Over the last decade, the Dutchman’s solid season is certainly one of the best – he deserves credit for coming out on top after battling Messi over two legs.

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the Liverpool boss’ claim:

Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro was the last defender to win the award, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star received the honour in 2006 after captaining his country to a World Cup triumph.

Cannavaro also helped Juventus secure a Serie A title, although this was later stripped following an investigation into a widespread match-fixing scandal in Italy.

In your opinion, which defender has had the most dominant season ever? Cannavaro, Ramos, Pique, Maldini – or would you go back further and hail someone like Franz Beckenbauer?

