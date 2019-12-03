Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants the Manchester United job and is ‘enchanted’ by the prospect of taking over at Old Trafford.

However, Red Devils fans will likely be furious with their club as the Manchester Evening News claim they’re not currently planning on changing manager and remain fully behind current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pochettino has shown himself to be one of the finest tacticians in Europe in recent times, despite being recently sacked by Tottenham following a poor start to the season.

Many would agree the Argentine had probably taken the club as far as he could, just as Jurgen Klopp struggled in his final season at Borussia Dortmund before reviving his career at Liverpool.

United fans would surely love to see Pochettino come in as an upgrade on Solskjaer, but the MEN suggest it’s not exactly looking imminent.

Still, it’s hard to imagine they’ll necessarily stick with Solskjaer for much longer given how bad many of the team’s recent results and performances have been.

The Norwegian looked a risky appointment in the first place due to his lack of experience at the highest level, and it’s hard to argue it’s worked out at all.