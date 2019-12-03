Real Madrid are reportedly set to grow in confidence over their ability to beat Barcelona to the signing of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 23-year-old joined the Italian giants last year from Real Betis and has wasted little time in showing his quality having established himself as a key figure in the side under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, it appears as though Napoli could come under pressure to keep him at the club moving forward, as reports in Spain suggest that Real Madrid could be set to make progress in their bid to prise him away.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos are said to be ‘moderately optimistic’ that they will be able to sign the Spaniard, and that belief is expected to grow over the coming weeks.

Further, it’s noted that Barcelona have also been linked with Ruiz, while Napoli are said to be set to demand at least €80m for their prized asset in the event of an exit, and so time will tell if the pieces fall into place for a transfer to materialise.

What is certain though is that Ruiz has all the attributes required to be successful at either Real Madrid or Barcelona, with his technical quality, composure and ability in possession making him an ideal fit for the playing style at either the Bernabeu or the Nou Camp.

The report above would suggest that it could be a switch to the Spanish capital which becomes the more likely outcome, but it remains to be seen if Barcelona have other ideas and if they will try to beat their rivals to his signature.