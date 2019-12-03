It’s maybe harsh to judge Freddie Ljungberg over one game when he didn’t have a great amount of time to have an influence, but Sunday’s showing at Norwich coupled with a lack of previous experience does show that he’s not the man to take over.

This is a huge appointment for Arsenal and they need to get it right. Unai Emery actually took the club backwards since he took over from Arsene Wenger, so a slip into mediocrity could become impossible to reverse. That means this isn’t a time to experiment or take a chance on someone, they need to go for the best manager available.

According to a report from Football Italia, Carlo Ancelotti is going to be relieved of his duties at Napoli soon. Performances haven’t been terrible , but it does look like he’s had a serious falling out with the board. They even suggest he will be sacked on December 10 and the club has already made an approach for Rino Gattuso to replace him.

That means one of the biggest stumbling blocks could already be moved out of the way for the Arsenal board. They wouldn’t need to pay compensation or convince him to leave his job.

A look at his history shows that he’s precisely what Arsenal need just now. He’s good tactically and seems to be well liked by his players, but he also has the authority to instill discipline when needed.

He might not be a manager who has won the league title every season, but his teams always challenge for the title and tend to do well in Europe. That’s exactly what Arsenal should be looking for just now.