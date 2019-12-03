Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister sends angry RANT to Virgil van Dijk following Liverpool star’s cheeky dig

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister was not at all happy with comments made by Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk at last night’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The Dutchman ended up finishing runner-up to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, who moved ahead of Ronaldo by picking up the award for the sixth time.

While he was there, Van Dijk notably joked that Ronaldo was not really a rival for the prize this year, with many expecting the gong to go to either Messi or Van Dijk.

Unsurprisingly, Katia Aveiro, the Juventus forward’s sister, did not take this well and sent a lengthy rant to Van Dijk on Instagram.

She said: “Now, dear Virgil, where you are going, Cristiano Ronaldo has gone and has come a thousand times,” she wrote.

“You see, my dear Virgil, that Cristiano Ronaldo was a tri-champion in the country where you have been playing for years and you still haven’t got your hand in the can. Cristiano Ronaldo was even the best player and best scorer in the country where you play Virgil. By the way, I was even younger than you.

“Then, dear Virgil, Cristiano Ronaldo went to other places and became the greatest player in the history of a clubezito. Real Madrid, tell you something Virgil? Maybe so, because this club, with this Cristiano guy, even beat you in the Champions League final. Of these, Ronaldo already has five, Virgil.

“And that fellow Ronaldo and team-mates, with the corners on his chest, crushed your “orange” in a final. Was it hard, Virgil? We have pity.

“And, dear Virgil, In one of the least successful times of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has won even more titles than you. Awesome, isn’t it?

“Now Virgil will win titles from those who really count and then we’ll talk. When you have a handful of them, the really important ones, you might be able to sit at the table with Cristiano.

“It’s for me Cristiano you are and you will always be the best player in the world!!!

“And who does not like to put it on the wheel of the plate!!! (as they say in our land, small for many) but where came the best ever.”

This is a pretty extraordinary response to what was surely just an innocent joke, and it will be interesting to see how Van Dijk responds, if he does.

For now, however, it’s a lot clearer to see that Ronaldo being something of a bad loser clearly runs in his family!