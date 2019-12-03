Paul Merson has urged Brendan Rodgers to look at the bigger picture and take the Arsenal job rather than sticking with Leicester City.

The Foxes are currently flying high in second place in the Premier League table after 14 games, with Rodgers doing a stellar job at the King Power Stadium as they are also playing some of the best football in the top flight.

While it’s an exciting time for the club to see how far they could potentially go with their current boss and the current squad, Merson believes that looking at the bigger picture, Rodgers must take the opportunity of the Arsenal job seriously and give it real thought.

“He [Rodgers] is happy and Leicester are the best team in the league at the moment. Do not look at the next six months though, you have to look at the all-round picture and the next five years,” he wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“This [Arsenal] is a big, big football club. He has managed Liverpool, but Arsenal are one of the top 10 clubs in Europe and in my opinion, I think he does [take the job]. Do not let the points gap between them now cloud your judgement.”

Time will tell whether or not Rodgers can be convinced to leave his good work at Leicester behind, while naturally the first piece of the puzzle is Arsenal making an offer to him if they identify him as a genuine long-term successor to Unai Emery.

The Gunners are certainly capable of giving Rodgers a better chance of sustained success over a number of years given the infrastructure and size of the club.

Nevertheless, the challenge of leading Leicester’s bid to crack open the traditional top six in the Premier League could be one that he is relishing and has no interest in walking away from at this stage.

It’s a difficult one though as the Arsenal job won’t be there for much longer as the north London giants confirmed at the time of Emery’s sacking that the search for his replacement is already underway, while Rodgers is said to be on their radar but could be set to miss out, as per the Mirror.