Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to claims he’s told Manchester United players he’s nearing the sack

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to claims he could be nearing the sack at Old Trafford ahead of some big upcoming fixtures.

Man Utd are at home to Tottenham on Wednesday night before travelling to take on Manchester City away this Saturday – and on current form you wouldn’t be too surprised to see the Red Devils lose both games.

Solskjaer seems confident, however, that his job is not in danger and that speculation suggesting as much is all false.

This follows the Sun reporting that a club source told them the Norwegian tactician had warned his players that defeat to Tottenham could lead to him being shown the door at United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on speculation over his future: “Sometimes you laugh when you read stories. At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren't sources, they are just made up, blatant lies." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/loec28htZ8 — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 3, 2019

Solskjaer has now been quoted by Kevin Palmer as slamming these reports as “blatant lies” ahead of Wednesday night’s big game.

Jose Mourinho will be back at MUFC for the first time since he was sacked by the club last season, and it would be quite the story if his Spurs side could be the ones to get Solskjaer sacked.