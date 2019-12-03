Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly got people inside the club concerned about his training methods.

The Norwegian tactician got off to a strong start at Man Utd as interim boss but the team’s performance levels have dropped massively since he landed the job permanently.

One issue appears to be his training methods that he’s brought in, with the Transfer Window Podcast explaining that some inside Old Trafford are concerned about the intense training drills and the injury problems that have arisen as a result of that.

Paul Pogba has missed much of this season so far, while Anthony Martial also had a spell on the sidelines, and it’s not at all clear what the benefits of Solskjaer’s approach are at this point.

It remains to be seen how much longer MUFC will realistically stick with Solskjaer after so many poor results and performances, but the former striker spoke today about his situation and rubbished reports that he could be set for the axe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on speculation over his future: “Sometimes you laugh when you read stories. At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren't sources, they are just made up, blatant lies." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/loec28htZ8 — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 3, 2019

“Sometimes you laugh when you read stories,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by Kevin Palmer in the tweet above.

“At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren’t sources, they are just made up, blatant lies.”