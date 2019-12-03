When this season started it looked like Tammy Abraham would do well if he could simply push for a regular place in the squad where he could make appearances from the bench.

He had played well at Championship level but it was unclear how he would handle the step up. His absence in the loss to West Ham at the weekend suggests he might be a vital first team player already.

That could also explain why Frank Lampard is willing to give him as much time as possible to try and get fit for the game against Aston Villa tomorrow. He talks more about Abraham’s fitness in this video:

The decision on Tammy Abraham’s fitness is going to be very tight. pic.twitter.com/a1gCMKD0DC — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) December 3, 2019

His absence against West Ham did seem to offer the perfect chance for Oliver Giroud or Michy Batshuayi to stake a claim for a starting spot. Giroud was poor while the Belgian didn’t even get off the bench.

The case with Giroud is a strange one, he always seems to impress from the bench and seems vital for the French national team, but he never dominates a Premier League game if he starts.

Aston Villa fans may be hoping that their former loanee isn’t available for the game tomorrow night, West Ham took a shock win from Stamford Bridge and they will be looking to so the same.