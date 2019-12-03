Video: Gabriel Jesus scores stunning curler for Man City vs Burnley

In the 23rd minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester City, attacking midfielder David Silva played the ball into Gabriel Jesus on the left-wing.

The Sky Blues striker punished Phil Bardsley for giving him time and space by curling the ball into the top corner with a sensational effort.

England international Nick Pope had no hope of stopping this.

Take a look at the Brazilian’s amazing finish below, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video and beIN Sports:

What a beauty ?@ManCity's Gabriel Jesus with a sublime opener against Burnley!

When Gabriel Jesus is out shopping and is told to buy a nectarine but picks up the wrong fruit.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping that his side pull off a dominant performance tonight after their disappointing draw against Newcastle last weekend.