Video: Gabriel Jesus scores lovely volley for Man City vs Burnley

Just minutes into the second-half of tonight’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Burnley, the Citizens extended their lead.

Bernardo Silve whipped in an inch-perfect cross into the box and Gabriel Jesus showed his lovely moment to get in front of his man and volley the ball into the back of the net from close-range.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring with a sensational curling effort. Check it out here.

Take a look at the Brazilian’s second of the night below, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video and NBC Sports:

Bernardo Silva ?? Gabriel Jesus What a ball. What a goal. @ManCity are comfortable at Burnley ? #PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/OkrbqxSJiP — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 3, 2019

Pep Guardiola’s men have looked in complete control for the majority of tonight’s game, it’s hard for anyone to come close to the Sky Blues when they’re playing like this.