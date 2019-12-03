Video: ‘Joke’ – These fans react to Sakho’s red card for Palace vs Bournemouth

In the 18th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, defender Mamadou Sako was shown a straight red card.
The former Liverpool star made a tough challenge on Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith just before the halfway line.
Sako doesn’t appear to make much contact with the man with his tackle, however the centre-back’s decision to lunge in could be considered reckless by some.
Take a look at the Frenchman’s challenge that led to red card below:
Mamadou Sakho sees RED!
Will Bournemouth capitalise?

Sakho red card.

Here’s how some football supporters reacted to the decision:
Joke decision, may as well just make it a non-contact sport and be done with it

That’s a joke. Wins the ball and catches tje guy in the shin… Is it even a foul?!

Not even a foul.

Shambolic decision. People managing football need to stop being soft and left football be what football is a contact sport where if you get ball first, that all that matters.

The games gone soft very harsh red

Game’s gone

Never a red

That is not a red

Never a red

How does he stop himself? He’s won the ball, the follow through catches the lad. No malice, just a hard tackle.

