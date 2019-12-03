Menu

Video: ‘Joke’ – These fans react to Sakho’s red card for Palace vs Bournemouth

In the 18th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, defender Mamadou Sako was shown a straight red card.

The former Liverpool star made a tough challenge on Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith just before the halfway line.

Sako doesn’t appear to make much contact with the man with his tackle, however the centre-back’s decision to lunge in could be considered reckless by some.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s challenge that led to red card below:

Here’s how some football supporters reacted to the decision:

What did you make of the challenge?

