Video: Priceless Mateo Messi reaction as dad Lionel wins Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi’s son, Mateo, has been known to produce some hilarious moments and he added another to the collection this week.

While his dad was busy winning yet another Ballon d’Or award, Messi Jr was spotted by cameras in the crowd at the ceremony and it’s fair to say that he was thrilled by the result of the voting.

As seen in the video below, the youngster completely loses it and looks overjoyed for his old man, but it’s fair to say his reaction didn’t go down particularly well with everyone around him.

Nonetheless, he enjoyed the moment and produced a clip that unsurprisingly went viral on social media, with Messi picking up his sixth Ballon d’Or after pipping Virgil Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to the award as they finished second and third respectively in the voting.

It’s the first time that the 32-year-old has won it since 2015, and so while he will be delighted with being back on top again on an individual level, Mateo is busy winning at life too as he has often made headlines in the past for his hilarious antics.