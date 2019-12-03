Video: Rodri’s rocket strike puts Man City 3-0 up against Burnley

There’s the old cliche about knowing the ball is going in as soon as it leaves the players boot, this might be one of the finest examples of that.

David Silva is doing his usual probing around the edge of the box, trying to find a way through a stubborn Burnley defence. The ball then breaks to Rodri who decides against any more passing and simply thunders it past the keeper into the roof of the net:

It’s not even like the ball is right in the corner, it’s just hit so well that it’s past the keeper before he can properly react. This looked like a possible difficult game for City on paper, but that should seal the points.