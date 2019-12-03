Menu

Video: Sadio Mane scores stunning strike in Liverpool training – with Roberto Firmino in goal

It doesn’t matter what level you play at, the goalkeepers will always tell anyone they could play outfield if they wanted to while the outfield players secretly want a chance to go in goal.

Obviously those rules don’t apply on a freezing cold night playing 5-a-sides with no gloves, but it usually seems to be the case when playing a full game.

This clip has emerged from Liverpool training where Roberto Firmino clearly fancies himself as a keeper, only it doesn’t look like he will be replacing Alisson any time soon:

It’s a decent strike from Mane, you want to see your keeper doing better in that situation. It’s not quite a case of “poppadom wrists” but he needs to get a stronger hand on the ball.

