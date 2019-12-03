‘We are pretty much always ready’ – Klopp on Liverpool approach to January transfer window

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool will be ready to make signings in January if they believe that they can improve their squad.

The Merseyside giants sit top of the Premier League table and hold an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Leicester City after 14 games.

Further, they remain in contention for domestic cups while they will hope to secure their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League next week.

In turn, there are a lot of positives for Klopp and his squad, although depending on their progression in those competitions mentioned above, it will certainly test his squad depth as the campaign goes on as they look to compete for multiple major honours.

With that in mind, January could present an opportunity to strengthen where possible to give his side a boost heading into the second half of the season, but the Liverpool boss has not only dismissed Pep Guardiola’s comments about Man City not buying in the New Year, but he also emphasised that the Reds will only make moves if they can raise the level and help them achieve their objectives.

“I’m only hearing this now for the first time. Am I surprised? No. But it’s not important,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports about Guardiola’s comments. “We don’t speak about it. We are pretty much always ready – if we can do something which helps us, we will try to do it. If not we will not.”

Time will tell what the outcome of the analysis of the situation at Anfield is and whether or not the hierarchy and Klopp believe that they could strengthen in certain areas.

At this moment in time though, given their place in the table and the quality in the squad that has helped them continue to compete on multiple fronts, it doesn’t seem as though they need a great deal.

Further, as Klopp alludes to, it’s unnecessary to buy for the sake of it, while it could also risk disrupting the balance and chemistry in the current group who look set to challenge for trophies again this season.