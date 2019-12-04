Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer Hector Bellerin as part of the deal to sign Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

The Turkish international has made only one appearance against Verona for the Bianconeri since joining them from Sassuolo this summer.

Arsenal are interested in signing Demiral and are interested in offering Bellerin as part of the deal according to Calciomercato. A report from the Sun claims that Juventus value the 21-year-old at £34 million.

Arsenal have had a dismal defensive record this season so far, conceding 31 goals in 20 matches across all competitions so far. The likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopulos haven’t done very well and the Gunners are in dire need of some defensive reinforcements.

Demiral has made only one appearance for Juventus this season so far with Maurizio Sarri preferring Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt. A move to Arsenal could be good for him as he could much more game time there.