Chelsea are reportedly ready to join the running for the transfer of exciting young Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, who is also a rumoured target for Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has been on fire in front of goal this season, scoring an incredible 27 times already this term, including eight goals in five Champions League appearances.

This has seen Haaland linked strongly with Man Utd by Goal and others in recent times, but now Don Balon claim Chelsea could also rival the Red Devils for the Norway international.

The Spanish outlet claims the Blues see Haaland as ideal to go alongside another exciting young forward in Tammy Abraham and build a strong attack for the future.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can see off other top clubs for the signature of Haaland, who Don Balon suggest would cost around €100million.

That shouldn’t be too much for a club of CFC’s resources, and they’ll presumably have some extra money saved up after being unable to sign players in the summer just gone due to their transfer ban.

Once that ends, a signing like Haaland could be ideal for Frank Lampard to continue rebuilding this side after the blow of the departure of Eden Hazard at the end of last season.

United will surely hope they can still put themselves in a strong position to get this deal done as they are arguably in more urgent need of reinforcements up front after the poor form of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial following the summer exits of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.