Chris Sutton is of the opinion that Chelsea can finish fourth in this season’s Premier League.

The Blues had a shaky start under Frank Lampard but their performances have improved in the past few months. They are currently fourth in the Premier League table after facing successive defeats against Manchester City and West Ham.

Sutton feels that his former club will finish fourth in the league behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City. Speaking to Metro, the 46-year-old said: “I wouldn’t have predicted this table at the start of the season. I think I said City, Liverpool, Spurs – they were certainly in there at the start of the season – and I think my fourth one was Arsenal.

“I would be looking now at this moment in time: Liverpool, Man City… I would say Leicester – if Jamie Vardy gets injured that’s going to be a big issue for them – and the last one, I would say Chelsea.”

This young Blues side has what it takes to finish in the top four in the Premier League and might have a decent chance of ending higher than that. Having lost their last two league games, the Blues will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they play Aston Villa tonight. Chelsea next face Everton at Goodison Park this weekend before locking horns with Lille in their final Champions League group game.