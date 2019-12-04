Everton are being linked with a shock move for Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as he struggles at the La Liga club this season.

The Argentine has long been regarded as one of the finest managers in world football, though it may be that, like Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, he’s taken this current crop of Atletico players as far as he can.

According to a surprise report from Sport Witness, this could mean the Toffees are now on alert for Simeone as they look almost certain to sack Marco Silva soon after their poor start to the season.

They cite Marca’s report on Simeone’s future, and mention previous interest from Everton in this ambitious managerial appointment.

It remains to be seen if this is at all realistic, but EFC fans would no doubt be thrilled if they could bring in such an impressive coach to help them recover after their recent struggles.

One imagines, however, that if Simeone is to leave Madrid he could have the pick of a number of top jobs around Europe.

Arsenal are currently without a manager, while Manchester United seem likely to make a change soon as well if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot improve their fortunes.