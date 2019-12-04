Menu

Video: "Bring him home" – Bale's praise for Mourinho gets these Tottenham fans excited about potential transfer

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale looks to have got a few Tottenham fans excited with his praise for their new manager Jose Mourinho.

The Wales international was a world class performer during his time at Spurs and has continued to shine despite some ups and downs in his spell in Madrid.

Watch the video below as Bale makes a real point of praising the appointment of ‘serial winner’ Mourinho at Tottenham, in what some fans think may be a transfer hint.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham would realistically re-sign Bale at this point in his career, but you couldn’t blame them for being tempted.

There was also recently some talk of this in a report from AS, so it’s little wonder this lot have reacted with excitement to Bale’s words…

