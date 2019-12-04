Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly set for showdown talks with the club over his future ahead of the January transfer window.

The France international has fallen out of favour under new Blues manager Frank Lampard this season, with Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi seemingly both firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

According to the Evening Standard, Giroud is now concerned about his place in the French squad for next summer’s European Championships, and wants to discuss his situation if he continues to be overlooked.

This follows the 33-year-old being linked with AC Milan by Italian outlet Calciomercato, and one imagines a player of this calibre wouldn’t be short of decent offers.

Giroud has had a fine career in the Premier League with both Chelsea and Arsenal, and looks to still have something to offer at the highest level.

Didier Deschamps has tended to keep using Giroud despite his lack of action for his club, but it would certainly do no harm for the player to get more minutes under his belt before next summer.